Marshall Financial Group LLC Buys 47 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PSA. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 3,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 15.2% during the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 17,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 9.7% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the second quarter worth about $2,261,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Public Storage by 98,060.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 343,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,279,000 after acquiring an additional 343,211 shares during the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total transaction of $1,296,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,822,774.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total value of $1,296,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,822,774.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $74,775.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at $3,674,135.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,665 shares of company stock valued at $15,268,673 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSA traded up $0.95 on Thursday, reaching $306.23. 213,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,567. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $233.18 and a 52 week high of $316.48.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($1.01). Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 45.46%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.13 earnings per share. Public Storage’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 109.99%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PSA. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Storage in a report on Saturday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.57.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

