Marshall Financial Group LLC Buys 544 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,408 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gentex by 414.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Gentex by 209.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Gentex by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Gentex in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Gentex by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Gentex Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:GNTX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.89. The company had a trading volume of 239,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,262. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.97. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $25.77 and a 52-week high of $34.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.12.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $575.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.57 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 18.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Stories

