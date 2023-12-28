Marshall Financial Group LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PKW. Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 88,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,956,000 after purchasing an additional 22,030 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 360.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PKW traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $99.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,951. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.80 and a 200-day moving average of $91.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $80.03 and a 12-month high of $99.66.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3806 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

