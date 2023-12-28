Marshall Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 10,953 FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FSCO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,531,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145,758 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 16.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,171,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,567,000 after purchasing an additional 739,748 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 12,435.0% during the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 4,303,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,440,000 after buying an additional 4,268,925 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 21.2% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,596,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,075,000 after purchasing an additional 454,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 38.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,209,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,494,000 after acquiring an additional 609,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.99% of the company’s stock.

Get FS Credit Opportunities alerts:

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Performance

FS Credit Opportunities stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.75. 516,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,997. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.65 and its 200-day moving average is $5.31. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $6.00.

FS Credit Opportunities Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at FS Credit Opportunities

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.90%.

In other FS Credit Opportunities news, Director Philip E. Hughes, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.65 per share, for a total transaction of $28,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,788 shares in the company, valued at $117,452.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About FS Credit Opportunities

(Free Report)

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FS Credit Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Credit Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.