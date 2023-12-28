Marshall Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Marshall Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,024 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in AMETEK by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 44,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,651,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in AMETEK by 311.0% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of AME stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $165.08. The company had a trading volume of 187,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,418. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.52 and a 12-month high of $165.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.60 and a 200-day moving average of $154.51.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 19.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 18.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total transaction of $125,622.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,568,020.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

