Marshall Financial Group LLC Decreases Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Marshall Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,492 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAI. Stone Point Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 20,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 35,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 20,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.64. The stock had a trading volume of 501,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,064. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.89 and a 200-day moving average of $26.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $28.78.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

