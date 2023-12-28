Marshall Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Marshall Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 60.0% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total transaction of $6,037,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,399,537.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total value of $6,037,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,399,537.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,723 shares of company stock worth $15,336,032 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on LRCX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.75.

Lam Research Stock Down 0.6 %

LRCX stock traded down $4.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $790.21. 244,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,187,488. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $688.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $663.24. The company has a market capitalization of $104.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.54. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $407.27 and a twelve month high of $801.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.20%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

