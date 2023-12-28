Marshall Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Marshall Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,612 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 54.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,382,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $429,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SWKS traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $114.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,137. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.71 and its 200 day moving average is $102.66. The stock has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.34. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.06 and a 12-month high of $123.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 20.92%. Equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWKS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $278,296.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,923.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total transaction of $278,296.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,923.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 12,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $1,148,916.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,482 shares in the company, valued at $8,050,695.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,277 shares of company stock worth $2,620,426 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

