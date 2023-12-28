Marshall Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Marshall Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SSO. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 158.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 45,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SSO traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.50. The company had a trading volume of 936,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,148,311. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.63. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a one year low of $43.29 and a one year high of $65.66.

About ProShares Ultra S&P500

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

