Marshall Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of IDXX traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $559.05. 67,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,186. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $372.50 and a fifty-two week high of $568.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $474.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $483.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.16. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 85.68% and a net margin of 22.93%. The business had revenue of $915.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $554.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDXX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,650,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $3,657,020.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total value of $6,071,548.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $5,243,989.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.