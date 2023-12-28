Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $1.73 Million Stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)

Marshall Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC owned 0.24% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 84,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 682.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 77,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 67,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.42. The company had a trading volume of 14,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,779. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.98 and a fifty-two week high of $67.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.41 million, a P/E ratio of 44.60 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.80 and its 200-day moving average is $62.16.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

