Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $1.74 Million Stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Marshall Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,618 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 246.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,917,000 after buying an additional 368,325 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,418,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 713.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 324,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,527,000 after purchasing an additional 284,188 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $37,280,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth about $33,740,000. 89.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $200.31. 32,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,803. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.25. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.15 and a 12-month high of $202.14.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.18. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $580.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.82, for a total transaction of $166,447.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,313,575.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

