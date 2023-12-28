Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $277,000 Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Marshall Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 103,194.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,134,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,045,225,000 after buying an additional 72,064,901 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,902,000 after buying an additional 7,178,474 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $708,259,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,591,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,011,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,780 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,309,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,431,195,000 after purchasing an additional 997,389 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ITW traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $261.87. 443,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,365. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.19. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.06 and a 52 week high of $265.00. The company has a market cap of $78.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.32%.

A number of research firms have commented on ITW. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.82.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

