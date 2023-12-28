Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $423,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL)

Marshall Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $207,000. NovaPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $368,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $433,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $521,000.

Get SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HYBL traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $28.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,278 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.59.

SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF Increases Dividend

About SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

(Free Report)

The SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (HYBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund seeks to provide risk-adjusted total return and high current income through an actively managed portfolio of USD-denominated high yield corporate bonds, senior loans, and collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.