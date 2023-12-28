Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $426,000 Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Marshall Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,716 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 5,499 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 12,455 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 166,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 77,666 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,234,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,488,000 after purchasing an additional 224,820 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 301.8% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 33,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 25,189 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock remained flat at $41.96 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,822. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.71. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $40.62 and a 52-week high of $42.22.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.