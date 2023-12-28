Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $491,000 Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 180.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,677 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 27,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 43.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,773 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 268,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,497,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

RWJ stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.92. 98,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,254. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.47. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $33.50 and a 52 week high of $42.54.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.