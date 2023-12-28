Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $687,000 Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,320 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $426,374,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Autodesk by 480.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,785,264 shares of the software company’s stock worth $371,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,770 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,914,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,700,717,000 after purchasing an additional 989,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter worth $135,596,000. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADSK. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Autodesk from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered Autodesk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Autodesk from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Autodesk from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.45.

Autodesk Price Performance

NASDAQ ADSK traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $245.20. The company had a trading volume of 201,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,892. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $215.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.07. The company has a market capitalization of $52.45 billion, a PE ratio of 57.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.61 and a twelve month high of $245.88.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Autodesk news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,488 shares in the company, valued at $13,107,264. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total transaction of $63,672.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,155.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,107,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,139 shares of company stock worth $5,817,157. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

