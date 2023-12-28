Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $918,000 Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Marriott International by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Marriott International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Price Performance

MAR stock traded down $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $223.68. 361,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,786,343. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $204.29 and a 200-day moving average of $198.06. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.26 and a twelve month high of $224.75. The firm has a market cap of $65.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.55.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,862.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

Marriott International announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on MAR. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In related news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

