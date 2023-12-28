Marshall Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,073,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,387,000 after purchasing an additional 130,410 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 404.1% during the second quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 39,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 31,596 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 66,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $115,324,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPTS traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $29.03. The stock had a trading volume of 337,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,113,782. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $28.58 and a 12-month high of $29.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.78.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

