Marshall Financial Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Marshall Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,340 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 143,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after buying an additional 13,801 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 141,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,256 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 17.7% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 254,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after purchasing an additional 38,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $24.10. 592,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,204. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $21.54 and a 12-month high of $24.85. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.26.

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

