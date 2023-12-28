Marshall Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Marshall Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,181 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 0.9% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 67,395 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.0% in the second quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,114 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.5% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,801 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. 61.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.09.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VZ traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.53. 7,618,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,905,693. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.77. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $42.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $157.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.63%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

