Marshall Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at $2,108,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 562.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Agilent Technologies stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $140.21. 336,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,845,494. The company has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.10. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.80 and a fifty-two week high of $159.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.236 dividend. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.38%.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 62,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $8,120,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,806,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 26,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.36, for a total value of $3,643,157.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,415,253.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 62,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $8,120,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,206 shares in the company, valued at $39,806,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,049 shares of company stock valued at $12,328,032.

Several analysts have commented on A shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.47.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

