Marshall Financial Group LLC Raises Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,897 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 13,421 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 14,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 19,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,088 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS traded down $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $159.77. 235,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,737. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.57 and a fifty-two week high of $189.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.04.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KEYS. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.18.

In related news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.47, for a total transaction of $782,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,934,280.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 5,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.47, for a total value of $782,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,934,280.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 14,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total transaction of $2,205,647.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 239,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,451,408.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,730 shares of company stock worth $7,022,771. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

