Marshall Financial Group LLC Sells 1,340 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lessened its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF makes up about 2.6% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Marshall Financial Group LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $7,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDF. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 16,282.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,627,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,153,000 after acquiring an additional 10,562,341 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,039,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 586.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,612,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086,501 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 115,849,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,990,000 after buying an additional 1,613,490 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,038,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,104,000 after buying an additional 1,425,159 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.74. 622,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 972,636. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.25. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $33.89. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

