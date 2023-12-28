Marshall Financial Group LLC Sells 138 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Marshall Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,277 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 314.3% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Adobe by 209.1% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total value of $1,790,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,716 shares in the company, valued at $11,172,329.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $22,290,302 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $615.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ADBE

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $596.01. 828,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,114,162. The company has a market cap of $271.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $587.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $543.54. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.60 and a 52-week high of $633.89.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.