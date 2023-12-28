Marshall Financial Group LLC Sells 1,393 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Marshall Financial Group LLC reduced its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises 1.0% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DGRO. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 151.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.89. 868,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,768,800. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.19. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $54.10.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

