Marshall Financial Group LLC Sells 266 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Marshall Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,423,000 after acquiring an additional 11,318 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 962.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 67,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 182,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,094,000 after purchasing an additional 17,242 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SCZ traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.97. The company had a trading volume of 513,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,276. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.21 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.17.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

