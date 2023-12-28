Marshall Financial Group LLC Sells 396 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Marshall Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1,869.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,786,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,777,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543,146 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141,220 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,245,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 220,869.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 596,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,934,000 after acquiring an additional 596,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

ED stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.45. The company had a trading volume of 575,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913,442. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.46 and a 1-year high of $100.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.38.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.16%. Equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

ED has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.08.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

