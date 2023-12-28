Marshall Financial Group LLC Sells 40 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Marshall Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of KLA by 2.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 45,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,789,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in KLA by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 23,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,960,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its stake in shares of KLA by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 23,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,902,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 7.1% in the third quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 7.1% during the third quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on KLA in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $527.94.

KLA Price Performance

KLA stock traded down $3.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $588.08. 156,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,445. The company’s fifty day moving average is $531.79 and its 200-day moving average is $496.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.21. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $355.88 and a 52 week high of $597.43. The firm has a market cap of $79.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.35.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.34 EPS for the current year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 26.01%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.