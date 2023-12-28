Marshall Financial Group LLC Sells 4,074 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,074 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 0.9% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Marshall Financial Group LLC owned 0.07% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 69,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,613 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 305,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,152,000 after purchasing an additional 17,170 shares during the period. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, GEM Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 103,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

DFAU stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,758. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $26.71 and a 12 month high of $33.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.02. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

