Marshall Financial Group LLC Sells 499 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Marshall Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,498 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,264,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the third quarter valued at $128,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 90.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,940 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Range Resources by 970.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,210 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 249,690 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,092,000 after buying an additional 33,298 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:RRC traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.88. 649,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,659,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Range Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $37.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.66.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. Range Resources had a net margin of 33.85% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The business had revenue of $648.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is presently 5.73%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $933,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 85,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,204,779.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Range Resources from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Range Resources from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Scotiabank raised Range Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.30.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Range Resources

Range Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.