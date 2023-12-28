Marshall Financial Group LLC Sells 578 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after acquiring an additional 205,245,648 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,681,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,997 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,248,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,257,000 after purchasing an additional 584,672 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,072,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after buying an additional 376,138 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $215.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,817. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $216.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $193.29 and a 200 day moving average of $195.70.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

