Marshall Financial Group LLC Sells 669 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

Marshall Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC owned 0.15% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 13,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 20.1% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systelligence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,597,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RWK traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $105.72. 23,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,349. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a one year low of $84.55 and a one year high of $106.25. The company has a market capitalization of $543.40 million, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.89.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Profile

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

