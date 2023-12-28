Marshall Financial Group LLC Sells 99 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Marshall Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 16.4% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 131.9% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 7,112 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 33.6% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 67,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,979,000 after buying an additional 16,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of SJM stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $125.67. 280,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093,551. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $107.33 and a 52-week high of $163.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.60 and a 200 day moving average of $131.39. The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of -2,094.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.30.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7,066.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on SJM. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America cut J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SJM

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tarang Amin bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.