Marshall Financial Group LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Marshall Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 981 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 12,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 33,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.00. 6,826,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,027,856. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.33. The stock has a market cap of $73.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

