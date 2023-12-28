Marshall Financial Group LLC Trims Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 184.4% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 275.8% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ODFL traded down $3.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $410.26. 185,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.99 and a 52-week high of $438.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $392.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $393.83.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.23%.

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total transaction of $9,413,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 766,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,486,444.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total transaction of $4,681,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 801,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,511,710.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total value of $9,413,219.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 766,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,486,444.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

ODFL has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $416.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $447.00 to $461.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $471.00 to $473.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $394.95.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

