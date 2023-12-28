Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 63.0% from the November 30th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 653,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Mass Megawatts Wind Power Price Performance

Mass Megawatts Wind Power stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01. Mass Megawatts Wind Power has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.03.

About Mass Megawatts Wind Power

Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc engages in developing solar power systems for commercial and residential electric users in the United States. The company provides solar tracking systems to adjust the position of solar panels to receive the optimal level of direct sunlight throughout the day. It intends to build, patent, and operate wind energy generated power plants utilizing proprietary MultiAxis Turbine technology.

