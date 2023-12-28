Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Mastech Digital Stock Performance
Shares of MHH stock opened at $8.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $93.61 million, a PE ratio of -268.91, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.54. Mastech Digital has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $14.16.
Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). Mastech Digital had a positive return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $47.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.44 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastech Digital will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.
About Mastech Digital
Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.
