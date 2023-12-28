Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Stock Performance

Shares of MHH stock opened at $8.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $93.61 million, a PE ratio of -268.91, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.54. Mastech Digital has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $14.16.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). Mastech Digital had a positive return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $47.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.44 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastech Digital will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastech Digital

About Mastech Digital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 164.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Mastech Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Mastech Digital by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 11.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 38.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares during the period. 16.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

