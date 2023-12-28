Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Sather Financial Group Inc

Sather Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,873 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 3.3% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $39,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MA. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $3.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $427.45. 626,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,635,781. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $402.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $399.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $340.21 and a 1-year high of $427.61.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.86%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 514,683 shares of company stock worth $198,366,316 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Raymond James cut their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $451.81.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MA

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.