Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Position Lessened by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 493,517 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,451 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.1% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.05% of Mastercard worth $195,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $21,442,000. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Mastercard by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after acquiring an additional 63,040 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $12,926,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at $37,150,222,216.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,150,222,216.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 514,683 shares of company stock worth $198,366,316. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on MA. HSBC initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $424.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $451.81.

Mastercard Price Performance

Mastercard stock traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $426.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,634,537. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $402.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $399.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $399.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $340.21 and a 12 month high of $427.61.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

