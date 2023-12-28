MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Acquires 1,218 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,959 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,128,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,966,000 after purchasing an additional 115,591 shares during the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $176,000. Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in AT&T by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 9,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stewart & Patten Co. LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 647,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,722,000 after acquiring an additional 9,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Up 1.1 %

T traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $16.76. 14,406,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,387,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.08 and its 200-day moving average is $15.28. The company has a market cap of $119.83 billion, a PE ratio of -10.90, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $20.50.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -72.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on T shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.68.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

