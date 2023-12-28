MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Acquires 334 Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCFS. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in FirstCash by 87.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of FirstCash during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 368.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FCFS traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $108.32. The company had a trading volume of 41,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,093. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.74. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $85.30 and a one year high of $116.83.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.16. FirstCash had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $786.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 28.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 17,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total value of $1,875,344.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,080,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,712,667.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FirstCash news, insider Howard F. Hambleton sold 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total transaction of $400,323.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,715.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 17,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total value of $1,875,344.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,080,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,712,667.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 402,725 shares of company stock valued at $41,846,447. 18.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on FirstCash in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

About FirstCash

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Further Reading

