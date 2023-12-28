MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Acquires 350 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,864 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 62.5% in the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 523.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 90.7% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 54.3% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of BA traded down $3.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $258.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,730,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,669,882. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $176.25 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The company has a market capitalization of $156.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.24 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($6.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Boeing in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.12.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

