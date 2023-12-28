MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Buys 781 Shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Ennis were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EBF. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ennis by 276.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Ennis by 177.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ennis by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Ennis by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Ennis by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ennis stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $22.06. 14,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,666. Ennis, Inc. has a one year low of $18.94 and a one year high of $23.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.29. The company has a market capitalization of $570.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Ennis’s payout ratio is 58.14%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ennis in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

