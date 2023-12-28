MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Buys New Stake in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 54.5% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 50.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 12.1% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 22,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 60.3% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 7.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. 29.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at FS Credit Opportunities

In other FS Credit Opportunities news, Director Philip E. Hughes, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.65 per share, for a total transaction of $28,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,788 shares in the company, valued at $117,452.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Down 0.2 %

FS Credit Opportunities Announces Dividend

FSCO traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.84. The company had a trading volume of 180,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,870. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.31. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $6.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.71%.

About FS Credit Opportunities

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

