MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Grows Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in BCE during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 88.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 45.8% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 33.3% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 42.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCE Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BCE stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.93. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $48.38.

BCE Cuts Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. BCE had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 16.28%. On average, research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.6969 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 156.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BCE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BCE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

BCE Profile

(Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

See Also

