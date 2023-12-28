MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 1,076.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 2,262.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Unum Group by 228.8% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on UNM. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

Insider Activity at Unum Group

In other news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 8,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $347,089.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,540.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Unum Group Stock Performance

UNM traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.31. 128,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,381,907. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.98. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $52.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Unum Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Unum Group will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.59%.

Unum Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 31st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

See Also

