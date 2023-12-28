MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Has $11.61 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,589 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF makes up about 5.0% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC owned approximately 0.46% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $11,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JMST. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,004,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 274.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 16,635 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 9,373 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Price Performance

JMST stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $50.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,693 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.56.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.1445 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.