MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Has $27.95 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 12.1% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Family Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $438.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,433,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,048,893. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $412.53 and a 200 day moving average of $408.33. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $347.19 and a 52-week high of $438.79.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.