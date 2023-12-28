MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Has $302,000 Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CAH. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 59.8% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $3,895,411.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,742,324.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CAH shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.77.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CAH traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $100.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,022. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $68.53 and a one year high of $108.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.43.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $54.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.85 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 60.27% and a net margin of 0.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 327.87%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

See Also

